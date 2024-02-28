W Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

W Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Motco lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Pecaut & CO. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VOO stock opened at $465.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $446.33 and a 200-day moving average of $420.29. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.76 and a 12-month high of $468.87. The company has a market cap of $372.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

