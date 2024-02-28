Vinva Investment Management Ltd Sells 1,141 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 24,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Stock Up 0.6 %

AFL stock opened at $80.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $86.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aflac

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $239,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,850.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,933,445 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.