General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 526.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,871 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,828 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of General Motors by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 8,026.7% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GM has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.66.

General Motors Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of GM stock opened at $40.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.35. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $41.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.92%.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.