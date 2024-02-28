Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lessened its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 34.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 66,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,740,000 after acquiring an additional 16,705 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1,222.6% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 9,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 8,424 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 15.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 45,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,134,000 after buying an additional 5,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 14,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.99, for a total transaction of $5,268,375.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,359,965.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hubbell news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 14,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.99, for a total transaction of $5,268,375.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,359,965.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total value of $144,289.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,541.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,125 shares of company stock worth $12,065,100 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Trading Down 0.6 %

HUBB stock opened at $367.54 on Wednesday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $219.77 and a 1-year high of $371.50. The firm has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $339.07 and its 200-day moving average is $316.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.11. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HUBB. StockNews.com downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Hubbell from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $333.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on HUBB

About Hubbell

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.