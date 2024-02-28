Vinva Investment Management Ltd Has $1.36 Million Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,036 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 3.1% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 1.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 3.7% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 4.1% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 1.7% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total transaction of $17,979,771.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,248,905.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,816.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total value of $17,979,771.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,248,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 172,047 shares of company stock worth $36,528,388. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of American Express stock opened at $218.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $218.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $196.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.55. The firm has a market cap of $157.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on American Express from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.00.

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

