Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Freshpet’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Freshpet Stock Performance

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $108.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.59. Freshpet has a 12-month low of $45.13 and a 12-month high of $112.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 4.81.

Institutional Trading of Freshpet

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Freshpet by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Freshpet in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Freshpet by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Freshpet during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on FRPT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Freshpet from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Freshpet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $67.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.93.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

