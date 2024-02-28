Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.93 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS.

Freshpet Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $108.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.59. Freshpet has a 52-week low of $45.13 and a 52-week high of $112.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FRPT shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Freshpet from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freshpet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshpet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 47.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,545,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,519,000 after acquiring an additional 820,482 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,691,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,075,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,344,000 after buying an additional 458,570 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 22.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,784,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,149,000 after buying an additional 325,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 95.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 636,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,161,000 after buying an additional 311,143 shares during the period.

About Freshpet

(Get Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.