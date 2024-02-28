Bank of Ireland Group plc (LON:BIRG) Declares Dividend of €0.60

Bank of Ireland Group plc (LON:BIRG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of €0.60 ($0.65) per share on Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Bank of Ireland Group’s previous dividend of $0.21. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Bank of Ireland Group Stock Performance

LON:BIRG opened at GBX 8.31 ($0.11) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £88.13 million, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 8.68. Bank of Ireland Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7.74 ($0.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 11.03 ($0.14).

About Bank of Ireland Group

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, motor finance, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

