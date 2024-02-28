Bank of Ireland Group plc (LON:BIRG) Declares Dividend of €0.60

Bank of Ireland Group plc (LON:BIRG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of €0.60 ($0.65) per share on Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Bank of Ireland Group’s previous dividend of $0.21. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Bank of Ireland Group Stock Performance
LON:BIRG opened at GBX 8.31 ($0.11) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £88.13 million, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 8.68. Bank of Ireland Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7.74 ($0.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 11.03 ($0.14).
About Bank of Ireland Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of Ireland Group
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Workday Stock Price is Working on a Buy-the-Dip Opportunity
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- 3 wealth-compounding stocks to beat the market this decade
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Palantir Stock Has It all… Except the Analysts’ Support
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Ireland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Ireland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.