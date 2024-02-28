B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.800-1.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0 billion-$2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.0 billion. B&G Foods also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.80-1.00 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut B&G Foods from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered B&G Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $9.17.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on B&G Foods

B&G Foods Stock Up 0.1 %

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

BGS opened at $9.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.52. B&G Foods has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $16.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -133.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B&G Foods

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in B&G Foods by 818.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, cookies and crackers, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.