CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Announces Earnings Results

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $175.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.03 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CAVA Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAVA opened at $56.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.78. CAVA Group has a 52 week low of $29.05 and a 52 week high of $58.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CAVA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CAVA Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James started coverage on CAVA Group in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on CAVA Group in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on CAVA Group in a report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in CAVA Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of CAVA Group by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CAVA Group

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

