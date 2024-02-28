Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 5.22%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $295.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $287.48 and a 200-day moving average of $253.31. The stock has a market cap of $77.60 billion, a PE ratio of 57.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $174.06 and a fifty-two week high of $311.28.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.66, for a total transaction of $17,407,105.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $27,362,183.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,524 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.66, for a total transaction of $17,407,105.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,362,183.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $899,771.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,449 shares in the company, valued at $32,026,184.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 392,775 shares of company stock worth $107,780,173 in the last quarter. 21.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its holdings in Workday by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on Workday from $326.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Workday from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.78.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

