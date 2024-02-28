Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Announces Earnings Results

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 27.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.26%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health updated its Q1 guidance to $0.25-0.28 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $0.87-0.95 EPS.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $16.47 on Wednesday. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $16.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 104.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.71.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

