Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $126.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Dril-Quip Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE DRQ opened at $23.52 on Wednesday. Dril-Quip has a fifty-two week low of $18.93 and a fifty-two week high of $35.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.96. The company has a market capitalization of $803.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,352.00 and a beta of 0.84.
Insider Buying and Selling at Dril-Quip
In related news, Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $32,380.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,183.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dril-Quip
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.
Check Out Our Latest Report on DRQ
Dril-Quip Company Profile
Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for for both offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dril-Quip
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Workday Stock Price is Working on a Buy-the-Dip Opportunity
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- 3 wealth-compounding stocks to beat the market this decade
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Palantir Stock Has It all… Except the Analysts’ Support
Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.