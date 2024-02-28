Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $126.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Dril-Quip Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DRQ opened at $23.52 on Wednesday. Dril-Quip has a fifty-two week low of $18.93 and a fifty-two week high of $35.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.96. The company has a market capitalization of $803.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,352.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dril-Quip

In related news, Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $32,380.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,183.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dril-Quip

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRQ. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Dril-Quip by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Dril-Quip by 1,117.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Dril-Quip in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Dril-Quip by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Dril-Quip by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period.

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for for both offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves.

