Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data on Thursday, February 29th.

Oncolytics Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of Oncolytics Biotech stock opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1.60. The stock has a market cap of $77.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.97. Oncolytics Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $3.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ONCY. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONCY. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oncolytics Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 357.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 88,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 778.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 68,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 60,544 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Oncolytics Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

