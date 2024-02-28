INmune Bio (INMB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th.

INMB stock opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.38. INmune Bio has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $14.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of INmune Bio by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of INmune Bio by 2.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of INmune Bio by 152.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of INmune Bio by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of INmune Bio by 41.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer and neurodegenerative diseases. It intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation. The company's development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma solid tumor and patients with high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; INB03 to treat patients with cancers that express MUC4, a mucinous polyglucan on the surface of some epithelial cancer cells that appears to predict resistant to immunotherapy, including women with MUC4 expressing HER2+ breast cancer and other MUC4 resistant cancers; and XPro1595 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Treatment Resistant Depression.

