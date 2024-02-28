Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $17.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 million.

Great Ajax Price Performance

Shares of AJX stock opened at $4.28 on Wednesday. Great Ajax has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $8.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.50.

Great Ajax Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.35%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities cut Great Ajax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Great Ajax in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Ajax

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AJX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Great Ajax in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Great Ajax by 194.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Great Ajax in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Great Ajax in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Great Ajax in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. 58.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

Featured Stories

