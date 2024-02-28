BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($3.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.61) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $634.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.52 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 35.86% and a negative return on equity of 22.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($4.29) earnings per share.

BeiGene Price Performance

BeiGene stock opened at $179.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.85 and a 200-day moving average of $179.13. BeiGene has a one year low of $132.95 and a one year high of $272.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on BGNE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BeiGene

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGNE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in BeiGene by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 775,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,222,000 after purchasing an additional 314,764 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BeiGene by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 868,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,899,000 after purchasing an additional 162,949 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in BeiGene by 175.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,658,000 after purchasing an additional 136,458 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its stake in BeiGene by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 275,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,902,000 after purchasing an additional 117,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in BeiGene by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,539,000 after purchasing an additional 99,974 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

