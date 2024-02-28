Profund Advisors LLC Buys 1,637 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,857 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in BOX in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in BOX by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of BOX by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 26,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,091,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,713,000 after purchasing an additional 170,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BOX shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group began coverage on BOX in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BOX from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Shares of BOX opened at $25.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.08, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.91. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.29 and a 1-year high of $34.16.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.37 million. BOX had a net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%. BOX’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $357,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,408,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,697,043.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $242,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,058,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,080,575.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $357,110.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,408,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,697,043.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,427,645. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

