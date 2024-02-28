Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 190,068 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Ardelyx worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ardelyx by 235.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Ardelyx in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ardelyx during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ardelyx

In other Ardelyx news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 20,000 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $105,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 329,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,258.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 50,000 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $254,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,429. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $105,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 329,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,258.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 399,566 shares of company stock worth $2,559,771 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Stock Performance

ARDX opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $10.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.23 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 53.08% and a negative return on equity of 43.57%. The company had revenue of $34.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Ardelyx’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, January 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Ardelyx from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ardelyx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Ardelyx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ardelyx

Ardelyx Profile

(Free Report)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.