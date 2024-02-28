Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Invests $30,000 in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLDM. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,201.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 30.3% during the third quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,024.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $40.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.21. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $35.98 and a 52-week high of $41.34.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

