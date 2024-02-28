Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Invests $29,000 in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 382.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the second quarter worth $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 65.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 199.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at TechnipFMC

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $264,809.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,418.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Price Performance

FTI opened at $21.96 on Wednesday. TechnipFMC plc has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $22.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.06. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.97 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FTI. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on TechnipFMC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. HSBC downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.60 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.74.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

