Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER) Shares Acquired by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Free Report) by 71.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Sterling Check were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Sterling Check by 46.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,495,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 475,838 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,803,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 28.9% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 432,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after acquiring an additional 96,810 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Sterling Check by 19.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 24,084 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 55.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on STER shares. Citigroup started coverage on Sterling Check in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Sterling Check from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

Sterling Check Stock Performance

NASDAQ STER opened at $12.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.07. Sterling Check Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Sterling Check Profile

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

