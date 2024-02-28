Head-To-Head Analysis: Texas Community Bancshares (TCBS) and The Competition

Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) is one of 41 publicly-traded companies in the “Savings institutions, except federal” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Texas Community Bancshares to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Texas Community Bancshares and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Community Bancshares $19.33 million -$730,000.00 -56.91 Texas Community Bancshares Competitors $333.04 million $83.03 million 11.14

Texas Community Bancshares’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Texas Community Bancshares. Texas Community Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Texas Community Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Texas Community Bancshares Competitors 104 512 348 5 2.26

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Texas Community Bancshares and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Savings institutions, except federal” companies have a potential upside of 15.01%. Given Texas Community Bancshares’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Texas Community Bancshares has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Texas Community Bancshares has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Texas Community Bancshares’ competitors have a beta of 0.57, meaning that their average stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Texas Community Bancshares and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Community Bancshares -3.79% -1.35% -0.17% Texas Community Bancshares Competitors 13.28% 6.81% 0.75%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.7% of Texas Community Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.7% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.0% of Texas Community Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Texas Community Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Texas Community Bancshares pays out -50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Savings institutions, except federal” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 25.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Texas Community Bancshares competitors beat Texas Community Bancshares on 9 of the 11 factors compared.

Texas Community Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also originates primarily one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction and land loans; and car, boat, share, unsecured loans, etc., as well as agricultural loans, commercial loans, and consumer and other loans. In addition, it invests in securities; and offers sweep account, safe deposit boxes, e-statement, cards, online banking, and mobile banking services. Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Mineola, Texas.

