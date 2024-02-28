Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) CEO Daniel L. Reuvers Sells 5,378 Shares

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 5,378 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $79,863.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,855,966.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Tactile Systems Technology Price Performance
TCMD stock opened at $15.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $376.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.20. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.30.
Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.25. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $77.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tactile Systems Technology
Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; Kylee, a mobile application to help patients learn about lymphedema, track their symptoms, treatment, and share their progress with their doctor; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation vest for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions, such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tactile Systems Technology
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- 2 Navigation Stocks That Continue to Defy Gravity
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Applied Optoelectronics earnings dumper, pain now for gain later?
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Sleep Number Stock Wakes Up on Restructuring Plans
Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.