Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) CEO Daniel L. Reuvers Sells 5,378 Shares

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 5,378 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $79,863.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,855,966.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tactile Systems Technology Price Performance

TCMD stock opened at $15.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $376.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.20. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.30.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.25. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $77.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCMD. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,764,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,899,000 after buying an additional 29,898 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,859,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,897,000 after acquiring an additional 788,535 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the 4th quarter worth $24,954,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,370,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,254,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 426.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 973,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 788,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; Kylee, a mobile application to help patients learn about lymphedema, track their symptoms, treatment, and share their progress with their doctor; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation vest for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions, such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.