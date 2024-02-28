Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 12.000-14.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 10.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.7 billion-$5.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.8 billion.

Chart Industries Stock Up 2.8 %

GTLS stock opened at $131.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.36. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.67. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $101.44 and a twelve month high of $184.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GTLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Chart Industries from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $224.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Chart Industries from $167.00 to $149.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $192.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $134.44 per share, with a total value of $67,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,756.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrew R. Cichocki acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.88 per share, with a total value of $50,752.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,337.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.44 per share, with a total value of $67,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,310 shares in the company, valued at $982,756.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chart Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 164.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Featured Stories

