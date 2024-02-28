Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 36 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 38.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total value of $145,172.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,596,650.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total value of $145,172.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at $6,596,650.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.84, for a total value of $4,698,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,351,592.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,607 shares of company stock worth $23,116,062. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDB opened at $449.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $421.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $388.47. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $189.59 and a one year high of $509.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.44 and a beta of 1.24.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $432.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.33 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.68.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

