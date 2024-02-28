Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 154 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FRT. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,481,079,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $728,764,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter worth $80,342,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 62.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,330,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,432,000 after purchasing an additional 512,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,816,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $962,292,000 after purchasing an additional 351,320 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $108.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.33.

NYSE FRT opened at $97.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $85.27 and a 1-year high of $108.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.84 and a 200-day moving average of $97.02.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.05 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 20.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 155.71%.

In other news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $34,468.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,907,066.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

