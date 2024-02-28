Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 2,002 Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in LegalZoom.com were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in LegalZoom.com by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,315,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,152 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the third quarter worth about $520,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,118,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in LegalZoom.com by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 168,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LegalZoom.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.07.

LegalZoom.com Stock Performance

Shares of LegalZoom.com stock opened at $11.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.85. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $15.68. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Nicole Miller sold 24,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $239,430.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,034,249.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 62,621 shares of company stock worth $646,585 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com Profile

(Free Report)

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.