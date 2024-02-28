Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Boosts Stock Position in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 23.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WFRD. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 557.1% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Weatherford International during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Weatherford International in the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WFRD. Bank of America initiated coverage on Weatherford International in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Weatherford International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Girish Saligram sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total value of $6,214,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,213,915.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Girish Saligram sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total value of $6,214,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,213,915.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott C. Weatherholt sold 40,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.91, for a total transaction of $4,001,404.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,365,629.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,526 shares of company stock worth $15,163,618. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Price Performance

WFRD opened at $104.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.15. Weatherford International plc has a 52-week low of $51.46 and a 52-week high of $108.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.48. Weatherford International had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Weatherford International plc will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Weatherford International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

Featured Articles

