Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 111,631 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 907,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,631 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $11,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 4.4% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,749,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414,134 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,764,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,110,000 after buying an additional 110,379 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,119,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,155,000 after acquiring an additional 183,098 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,301,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,538,000 after acquiring an additional 204,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,240,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,701,000 after purchasing an additional 238,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of OWL stock opened at $17.99 on Wednesday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $18.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.90 and a 200 day moving average of $13.87. The stock has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.22.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $494.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 560.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $17.75 to $20.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.23.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Path Solutions 2020 L.P Glide sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $71,145,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

