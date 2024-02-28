Natixis Advisors L.P. Reduces Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,682 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,042 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $12,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Equifax by 70.8% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in Equifax by 55.5% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

EFX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised Equifax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Equifax in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Equifax from $208.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.22.

Equifax stock opened at $268.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.95 and a fifty-two week high of $268.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $248.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.50.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.45%.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

