Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,087 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $13,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NetEase in the second quarter valued at $11,754,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in NetEase by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTES. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

NetEase Stock Up 5.3 %

NetEase stock opened at $113.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.92. NetEase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.85 and a 12-month high of $118.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.56.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

