Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $13,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 96.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 55.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 384.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total value of $416,020.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,113,978.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total transaction of $874,243.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,213,456.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total value of $416,020.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,113,978.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,229 shares of company stock worth $22,540,454. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNA. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.00.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of SNA stock opened at $273.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $226.68 and a fifty-two week high of $297.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $281.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.48. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

