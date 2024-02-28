Natixis Advisors L.P. Trims Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,405 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 50,206 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in CRH were worth $13,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in CRH in the third quarter valued at approximately $941,562,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in CRH by 428.0% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 11,038,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $604,133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,947,902 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in CRH by 1,136.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,587,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $469,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,892,691 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in CRH in the third quarter valued at approximately $418,653,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CRH by 5,175.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,091,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $388,126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,957,228 shares during the period. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRH. StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on CRH in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CRH in a report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on CRH in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.70.

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $78.38 on Wednesday. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $46.84 and a 12 month high of $79.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

