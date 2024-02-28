Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $13.64 Million Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,440 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Packaging Co. of America worth $13,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,047,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,880,777,000 after purchasing an additional 161,559 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,048,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,256,164,000 after purchasing an additional 151,624 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,631,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $617,819,000 after purchasing an additional 23,232 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,186,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,772,000 after acquiring an additional 11,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 14,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $2,466,395.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 183,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,967,034. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE:PKG opened at $174.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.17. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $122.20 and a fifty-two week high of $176.96. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.05.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.30. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.67.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

