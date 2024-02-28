Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 246,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Rambus were worth $13,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RMBS. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Rambus by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Rambus by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Rambus by 15.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in shares of Rambus by 2.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Rambus by 3.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RMBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

Rambus Stock Performance

Shares of Rambus stock opened at $57.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.22. Rambus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $76.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.72 and a 200 day moving average of $61.11.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Rambus had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 72.41%. The business had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.00 million. Analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Rambus

In other news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 2,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $110,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,229 shares in the company, valued at $6,667,595. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Desmond Lynch sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $98,705.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,198 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,758.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 2,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $110,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,229 shares in the company, valued at $6,667,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,435 shares of company stock worth $1,330,506 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

