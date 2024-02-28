Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 4,241 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,537 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,241 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $13,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Jack Henry & Associates

In related news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total value of $53,822.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,191. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $175.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.39. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.57 and a twelve month high of $178.37.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $545.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 40.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $167.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.92.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

