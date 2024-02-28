Mather Group LLC. Sells 9,732 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 752,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,732 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 2.9% of Mather Group LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $161,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

VBK stock opened at $252.48 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.63 and a fifty-two week high of $252.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.34. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

