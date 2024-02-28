Mather Group LLC. Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) by 107.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,187 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC. owned about 0.12% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SUSL. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 491.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the third quarter worth $213,000.

SUSL opened at $90.54 on Wednesday. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.09 and a fifty-two week high of $91.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.272 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

