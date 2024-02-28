Mather Group LLC. Boosts Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,276 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 196.9% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,593 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,431,000. Capital International Inc. CA raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 122,241 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $13,989,000 after buying an additional 21,223 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% in the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,004 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 4.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,791,379 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,463,845,000 after buying an additional 551,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $156.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.40.

Shares of EOG opened at $113.94 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.52 and a 52 week high of $136.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $66.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.65.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.98%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

