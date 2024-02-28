Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Stock Holdings Decreased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. cut its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the third quarter worth about $39,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in AON during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AON by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AON

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 50,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $301.97 per share, with a total value of $15,098,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,463,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,128. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lester B. Knight bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $301.97 per share, for a total transaction of $15,098,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,463,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,532 shares of company stock worth $23,335,805. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $336.36.

AON Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE AON opened at $315.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.73. Aon plc has a one year low of $280.89 and a one year high of $347.37. The firm has a market cap of $62.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.18). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,150.40% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

