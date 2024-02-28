Teekay Tankers Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:TNK)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the shipping company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.

Teekay Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of Teekay Tankers stock opened at $54.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.00. Teekay Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of -0.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Teekay Tankers from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Teekay Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teekay Tankers

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Teekay Tankers by 157.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 640.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

Featured Articles

