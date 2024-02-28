Orchid (OXT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $11.09 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 11.7% against the dollar. One Orchid token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular exchanges. Orchid has a total market cap of $135.10 million and approximately $11.09 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Orchid Profile

Orchid is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/."

