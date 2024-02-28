Beldex (BDX) One Day Volume Hits $2.57 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. Beldex has a market cap of $262.00 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0423 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,418,627 coins and its circulating supply is 6,197,358,633 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

