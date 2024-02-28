ALEX Lab Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $159.65 Million (ALEX)

ALEX Lab (ALEX) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. One ALEX Lab token can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000710 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ALEX Lab has a market cap of $159.65 million and approximately $18.54 million worth of ALEX Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ALEX Lab has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ALEX Lab

ALEX Lab’s launch date was January 16th, 2022. ALEX Lab’s total supply is 606,489,877 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,144,098 tokens. The official website for ALEX Lab is alexgo.io. The official message board for ALEX Lab is medium.com/alexgobtc. ALEX Lab’s official Twitter account is @alexlabbtc.

ALEX Lab Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ALEX Lab (ALEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Stacks platform. ALEX Lab has a current supply of 606,489,877.3. The last known price of ALEX Lab is 0.40733559 USD and is down -8.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $15,850,356.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://alexgo.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALEX Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALEX Lab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ALEX Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

