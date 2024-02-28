NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $336.18 Million

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $3.93 or 0.00006621 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 22.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion and $336.18 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,178,266,083 coins and its circulating supply is 1,043,529,231 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

