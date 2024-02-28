Kaspa Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.12 Billion (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. During the last week, Kaspa has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kaspa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000303 BTC on major exchanges. Kaspa has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion and approximately $69.96 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Kaspa

Kaspa’s genesis date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 22,841,894,205 coins. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official message board is medium.com/kaspa-currency. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 22,839,106,964.186356 with 22,839,073,489.38441 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.16875996 USD and is down -2.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $47,614,117.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

