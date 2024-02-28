Arbitrum Price Up 2.1% Over Last Week (ARB)

Arbitrum (ARB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 28th. Over the last week, Arbitrum has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One Arbitrum token can now be bought for about $1.91 or 0.00003211 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arbitrum has a total market capitalization of $2.43 billion and $494.18 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arbitrum Profile

Arbitrum’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,275,000,000 tokens. Arbitrum’s official website is arbitrum.foundation. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum.

Buying and Selling Arbitrum

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,275,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 1.87052966 USD and is down -3.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 788 active market(s) with $399,055,944.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arbitrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arbitrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

