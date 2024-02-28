Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 283,455 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,890 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $14,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 160.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 72.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 27.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 2,197.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BOH shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $52.40.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $60.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.22. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12-month low of $30.83 and a 12-month high of $75.54.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $252.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.03 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 17.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 67.47%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.