Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $14.12 Million Stock Position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,004 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.69% of Masonite International worth $14,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Masonite International by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 286,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,700,000 after buying an additional 9,909 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Masonite International by 5.7% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Masonite International by 44.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 20,990 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Masonite International by 9.1% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Masonite International during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000.

Masonite International Stock Performance

Shares of Masonite International stock opened at $130.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55. Masonite International Co. has a 12 month low of $76.87 and a 12 month high of $130.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $660.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.87 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 4.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Masonite International Co. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Masonite International news, insider Robert Paxton sold 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $93,693.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,702,700.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DOOR shares. Stephens cut Masonite International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Masonite International from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Masonite International from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Masonite International in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.89.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

